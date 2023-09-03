House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit wildfire disaster area, hold press conference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will tour the areas of Maui destroyed by the wildfires and meet with federal and local officials involved in the recovery efforts on Saturday.

The Republican lawmaker will be part of a bipartisan delegation, which includes Hawaii Representatives Jill Tokuda and Ed Case.

However, Ed Case will no longer be able to attend due to contracting COVID-19.

“I’m headed to Hawaii to assess the damage, response, and recovery efforts on the ground from the fire in Maui,” McCarthy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s clear we need answers into how this tragic fire occurred and what could have been done to prevent it from happening.”

The delegation will hold a press conference afterward, set to begin at 4:45 p.m.

