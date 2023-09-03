Tributes
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit wildfire disaster area, hold press conference

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will tour the areas of Maui destroyed by the wildfires and meet with federal and local officials involved in the recovery efforts on Saturday.

The Republican lawmaker will be part of a bipartisan delegation, which includes Hawaii Representatives Jill Tokuda and Ed Case.

However, Ed Case will no longer be able to attend due to contracting COVID-19.

“I’m headed to Hawaii to assess the damage, response, and recovery efforts on the ground from the fire in Maui,” McCarthy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s clear we need answers into how this tragic fire occurred and what could have been done to prevent it from happening.”

The delegation will hold a press conference afterward, set to begin at 4:45 p.m.

Tune into Hawaii News Now for complete coverage in our evening newscasts.

