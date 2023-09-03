HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area, prompts lane closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department is responding to a fire that broke out in the Ala Moana area Sunday, according to HFD officials.

HFD says the incident occurred at 1541 Kalakaua Avenue and King Street, prompting the response of HFD units.

One southbound lane is closed on Kalakaua Ave from King Street to Kanunu Street due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Further details about the investigation have not been released.

This story will be updated.

