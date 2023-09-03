Consular Corps of Hawaii assisting wildfire victims and providing relief to Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Consular Corps of Hawaii, founded in 1824, represents more than 35 countries and are currently assisting non-citizen residents and foreign visitors who were impacted by the Maui wildfires disaster.

Guillaume Maman, Honorary Consul of France in Hawaii, and Denis Salle, Honorary Consul of Germany in Hawaii, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to explain their consular response for wildfire victims and how they are supporting Maui.

“There were a lot of visitors on Maui from different countries and of course our residents as well. French, German and from other countries and we were able to help them. People were able to locate their representative to get the help that they needed,” Maman said.

“We had around 65-70 tourists in the Lahaina area and there are about a hundred residents in greater Maui and about 10 or 15 in Lahaina itself. Our struggle was to locate this people and make sure they were okay,” Salle said.

Maman explained they got support from a San Francisco non-profit providing cash payments to wildfire victims.

The Alliance Francaise of Hawaii is hosting a fundraiser event with parts of the proceeds going to Maui Wildfire Relief. The French Fashion, Food & Wine Event that will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana. Proceeds from auction items will go towards Maui relief.

Visitors can enjoy a tasting of French food and wines, shopping including beauty products from Sisley Paris and Yves Saint Laurent, giveaways and a silent auction.

For tickets, head to www.afhawaii.org.

