Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Consular Corps of Hawaii assisting wildfire victims and providing relief to Maui

The Consular Corps founded in 1824 is one of Hawaii's oldest organizations and Represents 35+ countries around the world.
By Annalisa Burgos and Rocio Trasancos
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Consular Corps of Hawaii, founded in 1824, represents more than 35 countries and are currently assisting non-citizen residents and foreign visitors who were impacted by the Maui wildfires disaster.

Guillaume Maman, Honorary Consul of France in Hawaii, and Denis Salle, Honorary Consul of Germany in Hawaii, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to explain their consular response for wildfire victims and how they are supporting Maui.

“There were a lot of visitors on Maui from different countries and of course our residents as well. French, German and from other countries and we were able to help them. People were able to locate their representative to get the help that they needed,” Maman said.

“We had around 65-70 tourists in the Lahaina area and there are about a hundred residents in greater Maui and about 10 or 15 in Lahaina itself. Our struggle was to locate this people and make sure they were okay,” Salle said.

Maman explained they got support from a San Francisco non-profit providing cash payments to wildfire victims.

The Alliance Francaise of Hawaii is hosting a fundraiser event with parts of the proceeds going to Maui Wildfire Relief. The French Fashion, Food & Wine Event that will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana. Proceeds from auction items will go towards Maui relief.

Visitors can enjoy a tasting of French food and wines, shopping including beauty products from Sisley Paris and Yves Saint Laurent, giveaways and a silent auction.

For tickets, head to www.afhawaii.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
An aerial image shows destroyed homes and vehicles on August 17 after a wind-driven wildfire...
Hawaii AG: Real estate opportunists are preying on Maui fire victims
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
Lane closures continue on Nimitz Highway ongoing for road repairs