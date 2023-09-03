Tributes
Breezy trade winds slowing down for the Labor Day weekend

Moderate to locally breezy trades will weaken Sunday, becoming lighter by Labor Day and Tuesday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Breezy trade winds will start to slow down Sunday and will become light enough Labor Day and Tuesday to be overcome by afternoon sea breezes, so we could get some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward and interior areas. However, showers should remain limited as the airmass around the state remains relatively dry and stable.

Trade winds should rebuild by midweek. At the same time, forecast models are hinting at an area of increased moisture that will boost shower activity, especially for leeward areas of the island of Hawaii during the afternoons.

Rough and choppy surf continues for east shores but will trend lower starting Sunday. North and west shores will see an increase in wave heights from a swell generated in the Western Pacific by former Typhoon Damrey. Surf on south shores will remain small Sunday, with a moderate south to south-southwest swell expected to fill in Monday before peaking Tuesday and Wednesday near high surf advisory levels.

