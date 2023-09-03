Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Remembering the working class impacted by Maui wildfires this Labor Day

Hawaii's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help those on Maui with both regular...
Hawaii's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help those on Maui with both regular UI insurance benefits and Disaster Unemployment Assistance or DUA.(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos and Rocio Trasancos
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Workers Center and Maui Tenants Association are pushing for protection of affordable housing after the loss of properties during the Maui wildfires.

As fears of evictions grow, housing advocates want government officials to extend a disaster-prompted eviction moratorium and rent freeze.

Sergio Alcubilla, executive director of the Hawaii Workers Center, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to explain how the nonprofit is calling for what he calls “an equitable and just recovery” for vulnerable communities, like the working class and immigrants.

“We make sure that the people directly impacted are front and center in the recovery efforts and second that no one is left behind,” he said.

The Maui tenants association sent a letter to Gov. Josh Green and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, including a proposal extending the emergency proclamation with the eviction moratorium, a freeze on rent increases, and timely payment of unemployment insurance.

“The supply of affordable housing in Maui was already low to begin with and then demand is always high and now with the fires the supply is even less,” Alcubilla said.

“Some people are waiting, some people are getting denied, some people are saying they are not receiving some of these resources. I think that’s where that sense of frustration is. Because they hear there are so much resources coming to Maui, but they haven’t be able to access them,” Alcubilla added.

They are also calling for additional resources for people having issues due to their immigration status or limited English language capabilities.

For more information, visit hawaiiworkerscenter.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’

Latest News

HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
Lane closures continue on Nimitz Highway ongoing for road repairs
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’