Remembering the working class impacted by Maui wildfires this Labor Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Workers Center and Maui Tenants Association are pushing for protection of affordable housing after the loss of properties during the Maui wildfires.

As fears of evictions grow, housing advocates want government officials to extend a disaster-prompted eviction moratorium and rent freeze.

Sergio Alcubilla, executive director of the Hawaii Workers Center, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to explain how the nonprofit is calling for what he calls “an equitable and just recovery” for vulnerable communities, like the working class and immigrants.

“We make sure that the people directly impacted are front and center in the recovery efforts and second that no one is left behind,” he said.

The Maui tenants association sent a letter to Gov. Josh Green and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, including a proposal extending the emergency proclamation with the eviction moratorium, a freeze on rent increases, and timely payment of unemployment insurance.

“The supply of affordable housing in Maui was already low to begin with and then demand is always high and now with the fires the supply is even less,” Alcubilla said.

“Some people are waiting, some people are getting denied, some people are saying they are not receiving some of these resources. I think that’s where that sense of frustration is. Because they hear there are so much resources coming to Maui, but they haven’t be able to access them,” Alcubilla added.

They are also calling for additional resources for people having issues due to their immigration status or limited English language capabilities.

For more information, visit hawaiiworkerscenter.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.