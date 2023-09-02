In wake of fires, dispute over water heats up — and traditional farmers fear they’re losing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the wildfires, the future of Lahaina — and the rest of West Maui — will have a lot to do with water and advocates for restoring Lahaina’s streams are afraid recent progress after years of fighting will be reversed in favor of development.

The controversy is having a direct impact on Charles Palakiko.

He’s one of the traditional taro farmers who are being unfairly criticized for upholding their water rights, since it’s clear the streams they depend on would have been no use on the Aug. 8 fire.

“I not worried. I not afraid because I never done nothing wrong,” Palakiko said.

“I don’t care what people say. They are just trying to flip the script on us.”

Palakiko uses the same irrigation ditches his ancestors did to direct water from Kaua’ula Stream, through his small property and back to the stream.

He shares a vision with other longtime farmers — and environmentalists — that one day fully-restored streams will flow through many other productive taro auwai and turn the valley green and saturated as it was before the streams were diverted by the sugar industry.

Palakilo points down to the ocean miles below his home.

“Had lo’i all the way down there and you see that mountain up there into that valley had patches all the way up there,” he said.

At the mauka end of his kuleana property, dry grass covers ancient terraces. If he had more water, Palakiko said he would plant more of the Native Hawaiian staple.

Now after the fire, the farmers see their dreams fading.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “This is all new to me so I am just day-by-day.”

Two days after the fire, West Maui Land Company’s Glenn Tremble wrote a letter to state water Deputy Director Kaleo Manuel, saying the Water Commission’s enforcement of stream flows stalled permission to fill West Maui’s reservoirs and may have impeded the fire fight.

“We watched the devastation unfold around us without the ability to help,” the letter said.

He said water commission staff wanted the company to check that kuleana farmers had the water they needed. Palakiko said he needs enough water in his ditches to keep taro alive and to fight fires. The letter said approval from the water commission did not come in time to allow the reservoirs to be recharged that day and seemed to blame the farmers for water issues.

“A temporary reduction (not elimination) of water to one individual’s farm should not be prioritized over and delay efforts to save an entire community.” The letter said.

“No one is happy there was water in the streams while our homes, our businesses, our lands, and our lives were reduced to ash,” it went on.

Within days, state water deputy Kaleo Manuel was re-assigned and Gov. Josh Green cited the conflict at an Aug. 14 news conference. “There are currently people still fighting, still fighting in our state, over giving us water access to fight and prepare for fires,” he said.

Native Hawaiians and water activists strongly dispute that.

And Maui County — and later the governor — agreed stream water would not have helped fight the fire. To use the water, helicopters would need to retrieve it from the reservoirs, but high winds prevented any choppers from flying that day, one of the reasons flames spread.

In an interview Aug. 25, Green walked back his comment about whether the dispute hampered firefighters. “No, that wasn’t the concern. The real concern is just the long view of water,” Green said. “And I know that this has been contentious. I’m not intending to impugn anybody.”

But the farmers say they feel impugned.

Manuel remains off the job, and stream flow guarantees have been lifted during the emergency.

“Everything just stopped just like that and swept right away — taken from you,” Palakiko said.

Meanwhile, even though the fires aren’t out, West Maui Land has been allowed to fill the reservoirs that provide water to luxury subdivisions, to Palakiko’s frustration. “Taking advantage of the fire, seeing the opportunity to just ... step in and use that as for their advantage,” he said.

“And that’s sad that’s really bad.”

