Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school

Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event Friday night.

Two males were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger.

Groger told WAFB a 15-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with injuries.

One victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched for the second victim, officials said.

As of approximately 9 p.m., police said the shooter was not in custody.

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly and Port Allen high schools, a witness told WAFB.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
Maui mayor faces calls to resign as questions about county’s wildfire response grow
File photo of visitors in the baggage claim at Kahului Airport.
After confusion with tourism message in wake of wildfires, Maui struggles to woo visitors back
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day amid dry, blustery conditions

Latest News

Hundreds gathered in somber and moving vigils statewide Friday to honor victims of the Lahaina...
Mana for Maui: Statewide vigil offers prayers, aloha for an island in mourning
Hazardous waste removed from fire-ravaged Lahaina is being transported to the Ukumehame Gun...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing Gov. DeSantis
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire