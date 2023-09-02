Nimitz Highway closed between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road for 16-inch water main break

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nimitz Highway is closed between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road for 16-inch water main break Saturday, according to Honolulu city and county officials.

Officials say the Board of Water Supply is working to repair the main.

Officials say motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Approximately four services are affected at this time, officials said.

Additional information will be provided when the situation changes.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.