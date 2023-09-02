Mission on Maui: Joint Task Force’s Hawaii National Guard, active duty military support recovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Among the thousands of first responders on the ground on Maui are about 500 Hawaii National Guard and active duty soldiers and airmen under one special command of the Department of Defense known as Joint Task Force (JTF) 5-0.

Their mission -- help residents and support the County’s recovery efforts.

HNN got an exclusive tour of the JTF’s command center at the Haggai Institute in Kihei with its commander Brigadier General Steven Logan, who explained the various missions of the troops, including new precautions being taken to fight fires in the wake of the Lahaina disaster.

“We activated some troops that fly these heavier helicopters and they can carry a water bucket the carries about 2,000 gallons. We have one here on Maui right now standing by because of the recent red flag warnings. We have another one standing by at Kalaeloa airport over on Oahu for a backup. And then the active component army also has backups to our backup. So we have like I said greater reach back into the larger DoD population for either army aircraft, or we could also submit a request for Marine Corps aircraft or something larger,” said Brigadier General Stephen Logan, Joint Task Force 5-0 Commander.

“So really gives us a good capability we have some folks that are medical trained professionals that are helping build off the line, a comprehensive center and we have behavioral health specialists that are looking into our own troops that have you know, seen some of the stuff that they’ve seen within within the impact zone to see if they might need some assistance and then we have a headquarters here at the Hawkeye Institute to command and control our mission command all of that and maintain communication back with our joint staff on Oahu with the incident commander that’s working very closely with the mayor and also with the with with the United States Army Pacific Command,” he said.

“With the high winds that were that were forecasted and actually occurred and, and the red flag warnings we kind of lead forward. And we established 12 observation posts with spotters at strategic locations throughout West Maui, where traditionally the mobile Fire Department experience fires brush fires. And we thought that with that early detection, we could you know, they will be able to notify the Maori Fire Department and the authorities and we also reposition that that heavy lift helicopter forward so that we can respond if necessary to be able to quench those fires a lot quicker,” Logan said.

“It’s not standard, the first time that we’ve done that type of mission. It is something that we’re gonna look into in the future and now that we’ve done it, we’ve actually stood those those soldiers and airmen down last night after the National Weather Service canceled the Red Flag Warning, and we’re gonna look at probably having that in our back pocket just in case we need to reestablish it again rapidly,” he added.

Another duty -- man the 18-20 checkpoints around the impact zone where soldiers are posted to ensure the safety of residents and work with the Maui Police Department on security tasks.

Guards members also distribute potable water to residents in neighborhoods that did not burn down but still do not have power or running water.

Most of the military service members who are supporting operations here on the ground are from Hawaii, 60 of them from Maui, including Ryan Schreiner, who was born and raised in Kihei and has family in Lahaina. Their home was destroyed but they made it out safely.

He said it was heartbreaking to see the devastation, which is why he says it was an honor to serve his home island.

“I’ve been in for 22 years now. And I have never responded to anything like this and, but we’re always training for it, always telling our guys to be ready for it. And then to see it come full circle to actually be able to respond and do the things that we’ve trained to do and then interact and help the community. It’s humbling and it’s amazing to see and experience,” said Schreiner, who is on the Quick Reaction Force of the Hawaii National Guard based on Oahu.

