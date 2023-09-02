Mana for Maui: Statewide vigil offers prayers, aloha for an island in mourning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in somber and moving vigils statewide Friday to honor victims of the Lahaina wildfire — and mourn with families who have lost so much.

The day of remembrance, called Kipuni Aloha no Maui: Enbrace Beloved Maui,” began with a sunrise ceremony that included participants from across the islands and even a group offering their prayers from California. In a sunrise gathering on Maui, the sound of conch shells filled the air as dozens chanted and sang mele toward the rising sun.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen delivered a video message at the gathering, extending his gratitude to people around the world for their love and support following the wildfires.

“The grief, hardship and suffering our people are experiencing are unimaginable,” he said.

“The comfort of pule (prayer) and the unyielding aloha we have been graced with from so many have made a profound difference as we make our way through the difficult days.”

The wildfires on Aug. 8 have left the state reeling. More than 100 people were killed when flames tore through Lahaina, destroying some 2,200 structures — mostly homes.

Organizers said they hoped the daylong vigil offered comfort in a time of mourning.

“Your presence is part of the pule that we did today,” Kumu Hula Mehanaokala Hind told attendees at the Sunrise ceremony. “There will be a lot of mana needed for Lahaina, for Kula, for all those places and our ohana. We must sustain that pule throughout the day.”

