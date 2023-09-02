Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Loved ones remember renowned Hawaiian musician Darren Benitez, who died at 58

Darren Benitez
Darren Benitez(@habilitathawaii/YouTube)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are remembering a renowned Hawaiian musician who died last month.

Darren Benitez, a Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist, was 58 when he died on Aug. 10.

The Waianae High School graduate was well known for his falsetto singing and won the Na Hoku Hanohano Most Promising Award in 1996 — the same year he released his “Mother of the Sea” album.

He also released the album “Broken Hearts” in 1995 and “Dear Mama” in 2006.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page for Benitez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
Maui mayor faces calls to resign as questions about county’s wildfire response grow
File photo of visitors in the baggage claim at Kahului Airport.
After confusion with tourism message in wake of wildfires, Maui struggles to woo visitors back
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day amid dry, blustery conditions

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Green says clarity on missing persons count coming soon
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen sought to defend his administration’s response to the devastating...
Maui’s mayor says he wasn’t aware of deaths in Lahaina until morning after devastating blaze
The island has seen a big slump in visitors.
Wildfires could impact Maui economy for years to come, economists say
Native Hawaiian and faith leaders from a diversity of backgrounds will preside over a daylong...
Mana for Maui: Statewide vigil offers prayers, aloha for an island in mourning