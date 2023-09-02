Loved ones remember renowned Hawaiian musician Darren Benitez, who died at 58

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are remembering a renowned Hawaiian musician who died last month.

Darren Benitez, a Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist, was 58 when he died on Aug. 10.

The Waianae High School graduate was well known for his falsetto singing and won the Na Hoku Hanohano Most Promising Award in 1996 — the same year he released his “Mother of the Sea” album.

He also released the album “Broken Hearts” in 1995 and “Dear Mama” in 2006.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page for Benitez.

