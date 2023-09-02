Hawaii Island police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Hilo that left a man dead early Saturday.

South Hilo police say the incident happened at 12:36 a.m. on Saturday when patrol officers responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision on Kilauea Avenue.

Police determined that a 1990 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound on Kilauea Avenue just before the Puainako intersection when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a utility pole.

Officials say the motorcycle driver, a 45-year-old man from Mountain View, was not wearing a helmet and was unresponsive at the collision scene.

Police say the victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.

Officials say the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Police say, at this time, speed and inattention appear to be primary factors in the crash, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This story may be updated.

