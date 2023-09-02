Great weather for your Labor Day Weekend!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly Sunny skies but expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds through tonight with passing showers through the early morning hours. Trade wind speeds will slow a touch tomorrow then become light and variable from Monday through Tuesday. We’ll get some slow moving scattered afternoon showers over island interior sections on Monday and Tuesday. This will mean your Monday and Tuesday may be a little humid. A slow strengthening in the trade winds remains in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday will improve conditions into next weekend.

WAVES: The breezy trades will make for rough, choppy surf along the east-facing shores today. East shore surf is expected to trend lower tomorrow and into early next week. South shore surf will be small through Sunday. A moderate south south-southwest swell is expected Monday and peak from Tuesday through Wednesday. For the north and west facing shores, surf is expected to increase today.

