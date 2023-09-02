Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Great weather for your Labor Day Weekend!

Lots of sunshine with some scattered clouds and showers, mostly windward and mauka
Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds through tonight with passing showers through the...
Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds through tonight with passing showers through the early morning hours.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly Sunny skies but expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds through tonight with passing showers through the early morning hours. Trade wind speeds will slow a touch tomorrow then become light and variable from Monday through Tuesday. We’ll get some slow moving scattered afternoon showers over island interior sections on Monday and Tuesday. This will mean your Monday and Tuesday may be a little humid. A slow strengthening in the trade winds remains in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday will improve conditions into next weekend.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: The breezy trades will make for rough, choppy surf along the east-facing shores today. East shore surf is expected to trend lower tomorrow and into early next week. South shore surf will be small through Sunday. A moderate south south-southwest swell is expected Monday and peak from Tuesday through Wednesday. For the north and west facing shores, surf is expected to increase today.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. Meteorologist Drew Davis will have your updates in the midday and early evenings and then Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m; then at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Hawaii News Now. Also on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims

Latest News

To talk about increasing access for Maui's working class and immigrant communities is Sergio...
Are the billions of dollars raised for disaster relief going to the most vulnerable?
We're joined by Clarisse Kobashigawa for a preview the 41st Okinawan Festival.
All things Okinawa will be celebrated in one of the state's largest annual cultural festivals
The Filipino community has been hit especially hard by the Lahaina disaster and local leaders...
How local Filipino leaders call for resources and empathy after Lahaina wildfires
Unsolicited offers to purchase property in ZIP codes 96761, 96767, and 96790 on Maui may...
State attorney general asks property owners in Lahaina and Kula to report any unsolicited offers