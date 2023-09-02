Tributes
Grand jury indicts man suspected in deadly west Oahu stabbing

The murder scene at Maili Beach Park Monday.
The murder scene at Maili Beach Park Monday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted a man for second-degree murder.

Matthew Seaman, 47, is accused in a deadly stabbing that ended the lift of 31-year-old Branageon Kumuhone.

It happened at Maili Beach Park on Monday. Officers rushed to the scene around 2:30 in the afternoon. Investigators say it started as an argument between the two that escalated.

Seaman is now being held at OCCC on $1 million bail.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

