Grand jury indicts man suspected in deadly west Oahu stabbing
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted a man for second-degree murder.
Matthew Seaman, 47, is accused in a deadly stabbing that ended the lift of 31-year-old Branageon Kumuhone.
It happened at Maili Beach Park on Monday. Officers rushed to the scene around 2:30 in the afternoon. Investigators say it started as an argument between the two that escalated.
Seaman is now being held at OCCC on $1 million bail.
If convicted, he could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.