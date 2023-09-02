Grand jury indicts man suspected in deadly west Oahu stabbing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted a man for second-degree murder.

Matthew Seaman, 47, is accused in a deadly stabbing that ended the lift of 31-year-old Branageon Kumuhone.

It happened at Maili Beach Park on Monday. Officers rushed to the scene around 2:30 in the afternoon. Investigators say it started as an argument between the two that escalated.

Seaman is now being held at OCCC on $1 million bail.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.