FEMA opens new resource hub in Lahaina amid questions over agency’s long-term funding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA has opened a new disaster recovery center in Lahaina designed to offer wildfire survivors a one-stop-shop for the items they’ll need to rebuild their lives.

The hub is located at the Lahaina Civic Gym.

Rebecca Coleman is among the many who visited on Friday.

“I feel very privileged to come and receive some giftings to be able to relocate,” said Coleman.

The center is set up like other hubs — with help available from federal state and city agencies. Residents can get cash aid, help replacing vital records and much more.

“Do you have critical needs that are needed right now? Tell us that immediately,” said FEMA spokesperson Darrell Habisch.

“And that’s when we can get a quick $700 into your pocket, that is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Maui disaster call center now available to ‘simplify’ relief process for wildfire survivors

Before the Lahaina wildfire and Hurricane Idalia in Florida, Congress initially asked for $12 billion to cover any potential disasters this year.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the Biden Administration now supports adding another $4 billion to that proposal.

“FEMA is not running out of money from the standpoint of helping those in Lahaina, they are able to meet all of the immediate needs,” said Schatz.

“But as we look at a longer-term recovery, we’re going to need more resources.”

Schatz said a lot of the money will be going toward rebuilding public infrastructure, including King Kamehameha III Elementary School and Lahaina Harbor.

He said rebuilding homes will also be part of that difficult, years-long process.

“I think it’s important to take one step at a time,” said Schatz.

“We still haven’t completed the process unfortunately, of tallying those who perished, people still haven’t had access to their properties.”

Schatz said the funding is still subject to approval by Congress.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to visit Maui on Saturday to take a tour of hard-hit areas as part of a bipartisan delegation that includes Hawaii’s representatives.

They plan to hold a news conference following the tour on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.