Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

EPA details ‘hard, hot’ work of removing hazardous materials from Lahaina’s ruins

The materials will be shipped to the mainland for disposal.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hazardous waste removed from fire-ravaged Lahaina is being transported to the Ukumehame Gun Range, where it will be staged before being shipped to the mainland for disposal.

Work to remove the toxic materials began this week, after the effort to recover remains wrapped up.

Tom Dunkelman, EPA incident commander, said toxic materials being removed from Lahaina include batteries, solvent, pesticides and other toxic items that may pose a risk to the environment.

EPA: Clearing toxic materials from Lahaina expected to take ‘several months’

The materials are being placed in 55-gallon drums.

“We just want to ensure the safety of the people who are going to come behind us,” he said.

Dunkelman added that there are about 80 EPA workers on the project currently.

“We’re adding more teams next week. It’s just been a hard, tedious work and they go through the properties to find whatever containers they can,” Dunkelman said.

“It’s very hard work. It’s hot work. I think all the EPA employees are anxious to be here to help the community recover. We take our responsibility very seriously and we are doing our work to start the recovery process.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
Maui mayor faces calls to resign as questions about county’s wildfire response grow
File photo of visitors in the baggage claim at Kahului Airport.
After confusion with tourism message in wake of wildfires, Maui struggles to woo visitors back
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day amid dry, blustery conditions

Latest News

The disaster recover center at the Lahaina Civic Gym is set up like the other hubs with help...
FEMA opens new resource hub in Lahaina amid questions over agency’s long-term funding
A taro patch in West Maui where a water dispute after Lahaina fires raises fears water rights...
In wake of fires, dispute over water grows — and traditional farmers fear they’re losing
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims
The murder scene at Maili Beach Park Monday.
Grand jury indicts man suspected in deadly west Oahu stabbing