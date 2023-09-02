EPA details ‘hard, hot’ work of removing hazardous materials from Lahaina’s ruins

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hazardous waste removed from fire-ravaged Lahaina is being transported to the Ukumehame Gun Range, where it will be staged before being shipped to the mainland for disposal.

Work to remove the toxic materials began this week, after the effort to recover remains wrapped up.

Tom Dunkelman, EPA incident commander, said toxic materials being removed from Lahaina include batteries, solvent, pesticides and other toxic items that may pose a risk to the environment.

EPA: Clearing toxic materials from Lahaina expected to take ‘several months’

The materials are being placed in 55-gallon drums.

“We just want to ensure the safety of the people who are going to come behind us,” he said.

Dunkelman added that there are about 80 EPA workers on the project currently.

“We’re adding more teams next week. It’s just been a hard, tedious work and they go through the properties to find whatever containers they can,” Dunkelman said.

“It’s very hard work. It’s hot work. I think all the EPA employees are anxious to be here to help the community recover. We take our responsibility very seriously and we are doing our work to start the recovery process.”

