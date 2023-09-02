Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

BWS crews repairing 16-inch water main break in Aiea

BWS crews repairing 16-inch water main break in Aiea
BWS crews repairing 16-inch water main break in Aiea(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main break in Aiea on Saturday.

Officials said the break was located near the top of Kikala Street.

BWS officials say crews have implemented a bypass, which is providing water to most of the customers in the Newtown and Royal Summit areas of Aiea.

Customers in these two areas may notice lower-than-normal water pressures. Approximately 20 homes on Kikala Street may remain affected by the repairs.

Officials say a water wagon is located at 98-2057 Kikala Street.

Customers in the Newtown and Royal Summit areas that have regained water pressure are highly advised to use water sparingly for essential needs only, such as cooking, cleaning, and personal hygiene, as the available water supply is limited.

Check for additional updates here.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims

Latest News

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
Nimitz Highway partially reopened while BWS repairs 16-inch water main break
Hawaii Island police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo
Hawaii Island police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo
HNN got an exclusive look at the Department of Defense's Joint Task Force of Hawaii National...
Mission on Maui: Joint Task Force’s Hawaii National Guard, active duty military support recovery
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76