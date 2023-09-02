BWS crews repairing 16-inch water main break in Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main break in Aiea on Saturday.

Officials said the break was located near the top of Kikala Street.

BWS officials say crews have implemented a bypass, which is providing water to most of the customers in the Newtown and Royal Summit areas of Aiea.

Customers in these two areas may notice lower-than-normal water pressures. Approximately 20 homes on Kikala Street may remain affected by the repairs.

Officials say a water wagon is located at 98-2057 Kikala Street.

Customers in the Newtown and Royal Summit areas that have regained water pressure are highly advised to use water sparingly for essential needs only, such as cooking, cleaning, and personal hygiene, as the available water supply is limited.

Check for additional updates here.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.