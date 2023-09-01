Experts: Economic impact of wildfires could be felt for years to come

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority has approved $2.6 million for a new Marketing campaign to let U.S. travelers know most of the Valley Isle is open.

This comes as UH economists say tourism to the island will take years to fully recover, but construction and federal aid money will help bridge the gap.

Along with the devastation — the deaths and the displacement of survivors — the fires have severely undermined Maui’s visitor economy.

Outside the burn zone, the impact from the wildfires is on jobs.

Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away — and businesses struggle

As visitor arrivals dropped about 75%, even open hotels shed workers.

Among them Jonathan Silva, a counselor at the destroyed Kamehameha III Elementary School, who also worked at three hotels to afford the mortgage on his home in Wailuku.

“I hustled as hard as I did so that we were able to survive these next two months,” he said.

“But if this goes much longer, and without government government aid for people in my boat, then we’re gonna lose a lot of families.”

The university of Hawaii Economic Research Organization says the Lahaina fire destroyed 1,500 rooms that had served 4,000 visitors — who spent about $70 million a month.

Even though they predict visitors to south Maui — like Kihei and Wailea — will bounce back by Thanksgiving, that’s only about half of the industry. West Maui above Lahaina will lag well behind.

“You still have a multi-year process to get visitors back in,” said UHERO Director Carl Bonham. “And many, many years before we get back to full sort of previous visitor levels and spending.”

It’s a picture of an economy on a precipice still dependent on tourists, who Silva says will be welcomed back. “So just be sensitive, and try to support as many local businesses as you can,” he said. “If you don’t come, then people are just going to go out of business and more people are going to lose their jobs and it’s going to spiral out of control.”

In prior disasters, the rebuilding began immediately and provided an economic boost.

But Lahaina’s restoration can’t happen until the community somehow overcomes huge cultural and commercial differences to plan the new Lahaina.

“This isn’t something that can be solved through voting or elections,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore. “These are deep, complex questions that are gonna require professional facilitators and others to convene these forums to really understand what it is the community wants.”

