TRAFFIC ALERT: Windward parking restrictions in place on Labor Day weekend

No street parking allowed in Lanikai over holiday weekend
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This upcoming holiday weekend, be aware of parking restrictions that will be in effect in Kailua and Lanikai to reduce traffic congestion.

The City and County of Honolulu will enforce the restrictions on Makalii Place in Kailua and on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa drives in Lanikai.

Parking will also be restricted on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and Aalapapa drives.

The restrictions will be in effect from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Parking restrictions in Lanikai and Kailua
Parking restrictions in Lanikai and Kailua(City and County of Honolulu)

