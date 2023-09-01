As some Maui residents search for work, DLNR offers immediate roles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Maui’s economy grapples with a sudden drop in tourism, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources is welcoming applications for temporary positions on the Valley Isle.

The department says there are seven vacant positions open on Maui immediately. The jobs will last 89 days and the roles vary.

The temporary roles bypass the lengthy state hiring process and they may be extended for additional terms.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has openings for:

Account Clerk II ($17.34/hr)

General Laborer II (2 openings) ($23.84/hr)

The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) has an opening for:

General Laborer I ($23.19/hr)

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has openings for:

Forestry and Wildlife Worker II ($25.79/hr)

Forestry and Wildlife Technician IV ($20.71/hr)

Account Clerk III ($19.14/hr)

DLNR says these temporary positions do not include state benefits, however they provide a taste of the overall workflow and valuable experience within the state agency.

Prospective candidates are asked to fill out an application and submit a resume along with a geographic availability form. More information on how to do that can be found online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.