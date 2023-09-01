Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Sept. 6. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Trump and Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a sprawling, 41-count indictment that details a wide-ranging conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia’s voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together. But the legal wrangling has already begun in a slew of court filings since the indictment was filed Aug. 14.

Several of those charged have filed motions to try to be tried alone or with a small group of other defendants, while others are trying to move their proceedings to federal court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away — and businesses struggle
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
Maui mayor faces calls to resign as questions about county’s wildfire response grow
File photo of visitors in the baggage claim at Kahului Airport.
After confusion with tourism message in wake of wildfires, Maui struggles to woo visitors back
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day amid dry, blustery conditions

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack
The nonprofit research organization has been tasked with looking into how the state and county...
Nonprofit tapped to investigate government response to catastrophic Lahaina fire
FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
840,000 Afghans who’ve applied for key US resettlement program still in Afghanistan, report says
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse