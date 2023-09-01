Tributes
Rainbow Warriors football hosts Stanford in 2023 home opener on Friday

Hawaii Football
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a promising showing on the road, the Rainbow Warriors football team is looking to get into the win column this week against Stanford and the team is bought in.

Quarterback Brayden Schager had an inspiring performance against Vanderbilt, going 27/35 for 351 yards 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and looks to continue his solid play against the Cardinal.

“If he’s really good, he’s going to give us a chance to win the game.” UH head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “I thought he played well enough to win, we just got to keep getting better.”

Schager credits his wide receivers who showcased the potential of the revamped run ‘n shoot offense.

The ‘Bows look to pounce on a rebuilding Stanford squad with first year head coach Troy Taylor at the helm and win at home.

“Ultimately, that’s our whole goal is to go out there and put on for the fans, put on for our families and just make plays.” UH linebacker Isaiah Tufaga said.

Kick off is set for Friday at 5:00 p.m.

