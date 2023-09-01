Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH football’s 2023 home opener with Eric Mathews

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis and Cienna Pilotin talk UH football’s 2023 home opener against Stanford.

The crew is joined by UH director of marketing and fan experience Eric Mathews to talk about the new gameday vibes at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex and much more!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

