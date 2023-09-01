Nonprofit tapped to investigate government response to catastrophic Lahaina fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nonprofit UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute has been selected to conduct the state’s investigation into Lahaina wildfire government response.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez made the announcement Friday.

The nonprofit research organization has been tasked with looking into how the state and county handled the emergency, which has resulted in a death toll of at least 115 and $5.5 billion worth of damage.

The Institute’s website said it has been researching fire safety since 1894, using fire science and research to help people and organizations make fire-safe decisions to save lives and property.

The investigation will be broken up into three phases:

Phase 1: Fact finding and data gathering about how the fire incident unfolded, including a comprehensive timeline. This phase will take approximately three months.

Phase 2: Analysis of the data, determining how various fire protection systems functioned in this fire incident. This phase could take approximately six months.

Phase 3: Best practices that incorporate additional data and recommendations for the state to take action toward prevention.

A complete report of the finding and recommendations will be shared with the public approximately one year after the start of the investigation.

“I hear the frustration and understand that many have had their belief in government shaken by this unprecedented tragedy,” Lopez said. “It is crucial to preserve faith in government action by using science and sound investigative techniques to determine the facts.”

