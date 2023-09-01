New MEMA head: Sirens will now be sounded for wildfire threats, evacuations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Maui Emergency Management Director Darryl Oliveira says warning sirens will be used effective immediately to warn communities about wildfires.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Lahaina wildfire, in which sirens were not activated to alert residents of evacuations. Sirens were sounded, however, over the weekend during evacuations for a relatively small brush fire in Kaanapali.

“We will sound sirens in Maui County for a wildfire, evacuation or threat effective immediately,” Oliveira said, adding there’s an aggressive effort underway to modify and quantify the county’s use of sirens as well as updating the statewide protocols.

That process will be signed off on by the governor, he said.

After that, Oliveira said, the public can expect an extensive educational campaign so everyone knows what to do in the event those warning sirens are sounded.

Quite simply, they will be used in multiple emergency scenarios and when people hear them, they should work to seek information and react quickly.

Meanwhile, Oliveira said he’s hitting the ground running in his new role after coming out of retirement to assist Maui County. His predecessor resigned in the wake of the Lahaina fire.

He said one of his biggest priorities is improving communication.

“There’s always room for improvement with communication, whether it be looking at the latest technology and platforms that can be used or looking at just the content of our messaging, how we can improve on that so that it’s very understandable,” he said.

