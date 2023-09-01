Tributes
LIVE: Maui’s mayor to deliver televised address as wildfire response continues

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is facing calls for his resignation after the county's bungled...
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is facing calls for his resignation after the county's bungled wildfire response.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Richard Bissen plans to deliver a “message to the people of Maui” on Thursday night as he faces mounting questions about his response to the Lahaina wildfire, the deadliest in the United States in more than a century.

Bissen will speak at 6 p.m. and HNN will carry him live on air and online.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Some are calling for Bissen to resign over Maui’s bungled handling of the Lahaina blaze on Aug. 8, which has left at least 115 people dead. In a news conference earlier this week, Bissen said he was “not sure” who was in charge at the Maui Emergency Operations Center that day.

And he declined to elaborate on his whereabouts as Lahaina burned.

RELATED COVERAGE:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

