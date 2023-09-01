Tributes
Maui disaster call center now available to ‘simplify’ relief process for wildfire survivors

President Biden, first lady visit Maui to tour Lahaina wildfire devastation(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state and Maui County have launched a call center Thursday to provide a central assistance hub for community members affected by the Maui wildfires.

The center aims to simplify access to disaster relief services.

Officials say the call center’s services will evolve with the changing needs of the community and the information will be updated daily.

The community can expect real-time information on feeding operations, social services, state-run housing options and others.

“Simplifying access to these services ensures that survivors find solutions and a compassionate pathway to long-term recovery,” said James Barros, Administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Community members seeking direct assistance also are encouraged to contact:

  • The Federal Emergency Management Agency at 800-621-3362 for federal disaster assistance
  • The American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 for information about shelter, locating survivors, and other non-government support services
  • The Hawaii State Department of Health hotline for non-emergency medical and mental health needs for survivors, available at 833-833-3431 or 808-586-4468, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As Hawaii steps forward with a community-based, informed approach to disaster recovery, the state says it will continue to prioritize the resilience of West Maui.

Survivors can contact the support line between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. HST daily at 808-727-1550.

