Hawaii’s educational assistants, vice principals offered raises in tentative deal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state DOE has reached a tentative deal with the Hawai’i Government Employees Association to provide a bump in pay for educators.

The latest agreement will impact some 3,000 school employees who directly support students and teachers, according to the state.

Educational assistants (EAs) and vice principals would each receive salary increases over a two year period.

For EAs, the average base salary will increase 8% over two years from $35,425 to $40,611.

EAs are critical in the classroom as they provide both academic and behavioral support for students and assist teachers in classroom management.

According to the state, there are some 600 EA positions vacant across the state, while the DOE has 2,550 currently employed.

For DOE vice principals, they would move from a 10-month status to year-round employees with pay increasing 20% from $96,912 to $116,292 by fiscal year 2024.

HGEA said recent raises for teachers put some in a position where they were making more than supervisors, and said a higher pay would encourage retaining of staff and upward promotion to leadership roles within the school.

“These salary adjustments recognize the increasing and evolving responsibilities of these roles and align with the Board of Education’s strategic plan priority around ensuring all of our public schools have a high-quality workforce to improve student success,” Governor Josh Green said.

HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira said, “Today’s deal represents years of promises that are finally coming to fruition for these dedicated educators. Our work is not yet done, however. The rest of the administrative and support staff in our schools deserve pay parity with their education counterparts, as well, and the Green Administration has signaled a willingness to work with us on this.”

Hawaii’s DOE continues to face critical staffing shortfalls as the high cost of living in Hawaii mixed with historically low pay for educators served as deterrents for many teachers staff.

The state hopes this tentative deal is a step in the right direction. The total estimated costs under this deal is projected to be $13 million in 2024, and $20.5 million the following year.

The deal will now have to be ratified by HGEA members.

