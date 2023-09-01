Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career

Amy Denney surprised Mikellie Grant in her classroom. (Source: KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A first-year teacher in Iowa was reunited Thursday with her hero who inspired her to become a teacher.

This is Mikellie Grant’s first year teaching eighth-grade history at West Middle School in Sioux City. She’s in the same district as her elementary school principal, the woman she says changed her life.

Grant and her family moved to Sioux City from Seattle, Washington, when she was in fourth grade. The move was hard on Grant and affected her time at school until she met Amy Denney.

“She was a constant safe place for me to be, and that became my lifeline. That’s what got me to go to school and to keep going,” Grant said. “As I got older and reflected on that, I was thinking of the difference one adult can have and the impact that one adult can have on a kid. I wanted to do that.”

Her story came full circle Thursday when Denney surprised Grant in her classroom.

“It’s so cool that I get to have this experience because so many people don’t. And to know that there are people that understand and that can be supportive is very helpful because this job is no joke. It’s tough,” Grant said.

They spent time after the surprise catching up and talking about Grant’s first year as a teacher.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away — and businesses struggle
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
Maui mayor faces calls to resign as questions about county’s wildfire response grow
File photo of visitors in the baggage claim at Kahului Airport.
After confusion with tourism message in wake of wildfires, Maui struggles to woo visitors back
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day amid dry, blustery conditions

Latest News

Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
HOW TO WATCH: Daylong vigil planned to honor those lost in Lahaina disaster
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler's auto shop death in Massachusetts
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded
Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions