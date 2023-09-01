First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center far north to northeast of the Hawaii Region will continue to produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds with slight decreasing trends through Saturday. Two upper level lows moving into position north of the Hawaii region will significantly decrease the wind speeds over the islands from Sunday through Tuesday. Light large scale winds on Monday and Tuesday will allow local scale land and sea breezes to expand in coverage to include most leeward areas. Brief shower trends may increase for the first half of next week due to upper troughing and island heating.

Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will continue over the next few days as the trades remain breezy. A moderate south to south-southwest swell is expected to slowly fill in Monday and peak around Tuesday into Wednesday near HSA levels for south facing shores. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend as a small west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell arrives.

