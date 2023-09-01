Filipino community leaders ask officials not to “forget them” in Maui wildfire recovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Filipino community has been hit especially hard by the Lahaina disaster, and local leaders are calling for more resources and empathy for their plight.

The last Census shows nearly half of Lahaina’s residents are of Filipino descent -- families who’ve lived there for generations, descended from plantation workers who came from the Philippines more than 100 years ago and waves of immigrants that followed. Many are from the working class and the backbone of West Maui’s hospitality industry.

Some said they lost their sense of identity on August 8th, as decades of history turned to ash.

“These are homes where grandparents and great grandparents have worked two, three jobs just to build for their families,” said Kit Zulueta Furukawa, director of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce. “We often joke when we drive in Lahaina. It’s like a little Manila. And these are the images that are no longer there. ... We just want to make sure that they’re not forgotten.”

Leaders in Maui’s Filipino community say officials have yet to directly engage with residents and show cultural sensitivity and empathy. Doing so, they add, can help restore trust in the government.

“We want to make sure the voices of those who are typically invisible in the community are heard. There’s a large immigrant community in Lahaina, in particular in West Maui, and there’s a large Latino community, Tongans, most especially the Filipino community,” Furukawa said.

“They’re still in shock, they’re confused. And they don’t feel like, they’re embarrassed, even to the point to even probably ask for help. But I know that when you hear someone speak Ilocano to them, there’ll be a lot more open,” said Rick Nava, a community leader in Lahaina, who lost his home in the blaze.

Nava moved to Lahaina from the Philippines in 1970 and grew up in a predominantly Filipino neighborhood. He worries most won’t come back after the fire.

“It’s just so heartbreaking to see that the Lahaina we so loved and took for granted, it was not going to be, it’s not going to be the same,” Nava said.

As county and state officials work to regain public trust, Nava says they need to work with trusted Filipino leaders from Lahaina.

“When they hear you speaking Ilocano, it’s just a comfort, it’s so much more comforting, that they believe you that they know that you know what they’re going through, as opposed to just being looked at as just one of the people whose house burned,” he explained.

Nonprofit groups are filling the gap – connecting folks to resources and providing interpreters.

“When you start speaking in legal language, or there’s documents that are very complicated, I think that’s where a lot of people get lost. So that’s something that we’re concerned about, is just making sure that the state puts language access as a priority and not as an afterthought,” said Sergio Alcubilla, executive director of the Hawaii Workers Center.

Mayor Richard Bissen said the County is working to get interpreters out to resource centers to make sure all immigrant communities can access resources.

“We’re looking to help everyone, no one’s been turned away, no one is being turned away. No one’s being asked about citizenship, for example,” he said.

Immigrant advocates believe recognizing the community’s contributions and loss will go a long way to helping survivors process their grief with thousands of people still unaccounted for. Nava knows several names on the FBI’s list.

“One of them is used to work with me. And it just hit me that when you see a name there, that’s so close to you, it’s just like, wow, I’m still in shock actually,” Nava said.

Elmer Tolentino recognizes a few names as well. The fire destroyed his family’s home and rental properties on Kahoma Street.

“In my heart they’re gone because they would have been back already because it’s been two weeks,” Tolentino said.

And while critics are calling for officials to take responsibility and be held accountable for the loss of life, Tolentino doesn’t blame officials for the tragedy.

“Well there’s nothing they can do, you know. What can they do? It’s God’s will,” Tolentino said.

Nava says they can do something now.

“What I want to see right now, is for Rick to be like Rudy of 9/11,” Nava said. “People are still looking for someone to step up.”

Step up and show up for Lahaina at Ground Zero -- local leaders say -- not 22 miles away in Wailuku.

Displaced families can reach out to the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce and Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center for help. Donations are welcome.

Survivors can also speak to FEMA and SBA representatives in person at the newly opened Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 1840 Honoapi’ilani Highway. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Survivors are also encouraged to register with the Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Here are the ways to register for FEMA assistance:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI&list=PL720Kw_OojlKOhtKG7HM_0n_kEawus6FC&index=6

You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Find one here: fema.gov/drc

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.