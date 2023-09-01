Tributes
Episode 173: Educator writes short story to help keiki talk about Maui wildfires

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early childhood educator wants to help children who may be sad, scared or worried after the tragic Maui wildfires.

Honolulu Community College professor Elizabeth Hartline created a short story called “There was a Fire” for children 3 to 8 years old.

An early childhood educator wants to help children who may be sad, scared or worried after the tragic Maui wildfires.(Courtesy)

She says the images of the devastation may be difficult for young kids to process and getting them to talk about their feelings is the first step to healing.

