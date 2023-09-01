Episode 173: Educator writes short story to help keiki talk about Maui wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early childhood educator wants to help children who may be sad, scared or worried after the tragic Maui wildfires.

Honolulu Community College professor Elizabeth Hartline created a short story called “There was a Fire” for children 3 to 8 years old.

An early childhood educator wants to help children who may be sad, scared or worried after the tragic Maui wildfires. (Courtesy)

She says the images of the devastation may be difficult for young kids to process and getting them to talk about their feelings is the first step to healing.

