‘A crisis on top of a crisis’: Maui residents struggle to stay afloat as visitors stay away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is foundering — with layoffs mounting and businesses struggling to stay open.

Proof of just how bad things are is visible as soon before you even land at Kahului Airport: A sea of rental cars is visible from the air in a grassy field on airport property.

That field, officials say, is usually empty.

Maui wedding photographer Tara Lee Murphy was in Lahaina on Aug. 8, and snapped photos of a happy couple on Front Street just hours before flames tore through the town.

“It wasn’t until I got home and then I started seeing everything unfolding and then it’s just been unfolding ever since,” she said.

Murphy, like so many other small businesses owners, are now struggling to remain afloat with few visitors coming to Maui — and the short- and mid-term forecast bleak.

Shortly after the wildfire, “Maui is closed” messages spread on social media and a flurry of cancellations came in. That’s even though tourism officials said all but West Maui was open.

Jonathan Silva is the school counselor at King Kamehameha III Elementary, which burned down. He also works at three hotels to make ends meet, but he isn’t working at all right now.

“Who going help me? Who going help the people in my canoe, yeah? I don’t want to say to the people that we’re all in the same boat. No way. The people in Lahaina, they’re in a completely different boat. Their boat burnt down. They don’t have a boat,” he said.

“There’s another group of us who are in a different boat and we are sinking.”

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, there were just under 3,500 visitors a day to the Valley Isle this month. That’s half the number seen in August of last year.

“We have a crisis on top of a crisis now because not only is Lahaina economically hit, but the rest of the island is economically hit,” said business owner Maureen Bacon.

Business owners like Bacon want the world to know that while West Maui is closed, the rest of the island is still open — and needs help more than ever before.

