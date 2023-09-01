BWS crews repairing 8-inch main break in Kalihi area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is working to repair an eight-inch main break in the Kalihi area Friday morning.

It was reported around 6 a.m. on Kamehameha IV Road by Aoao Street.

BWS says the the middle lane on Kamehameha IV Road will remain closed as repairs are ongoing.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Officials say water service to area customers is not impacted at this time.

This story will be updated.

