UH to unveil new Gameday experience when football team hosts Stanford on September 1st

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is heading into its third season as the UH football team’s home digs.

If you’ve been out to a game in Manoa over the last few years, UH officials wants to let the public know that the gameday experience will look a little bit different in 2023.

“It’s not a game anymore, this is an event.” UH director of marketing and fan experience Eric Mathews tells Hawaii News Now. “You’re spending your hard earned money, we want to give you an event and a show.”

The event that UH is trying to create will visually look different with the addition of seats to reach a max capacity of 15,000 at Ching field.

“When you walk in, you’re going to see a huge difference, new scoreboard, extra seats compared to what you’ve seen in the last couple of years, everything’s connected.” Mathews said. “You’re going to have the same food options, 19 food vendors, you’re going to have concession stands underneath inside the bleachers.”

The pre-game festivities continue at Les Murakami Stadium with a full on concert prior to kick off.

“Kick off at the Les presented by Hawaii’s Finest.” Mathews said. “So we’re going to have a concert before every single game this year and it’s a headliner with a DJ.”

𝗞𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗦



We’re partnering with Hawaii’s Finest for a pregame concert series starting Friday!



Gates open at 3 pm! #BRADDAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/xpJyRJhdMs — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) August 30, 2023

The ‘Bows will also have a special presentation in honor of Maui right before kick and fans are encouraged to wear white along with the team.

“The fans are the most important part when they’re there.” Mathews said. “It helps the team and this team is so full of local guys, this is Hawaii’s team.”

Meanwhile, the team can’t wait to put on a show for all in attendance.

“I hope that everybody comes out and supports, I think it’s going to be a fun time.” UH quarterback Brayden Schager said. “I’m hoping that we can pack this thing out and get it rolling and get it back to how it was back in the day at Aloha Stadium when they had it jumping, so that’s our goal.”

UH adds to get to campus early.

Parking opens at 2:00 p.m., gates open at 3:00 p.m. and kick off against Stanford is set for 5:00 p.m.

