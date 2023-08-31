Tributes
UH men’s basketball to play charity exhibition game to aid in Maui relief efforts

The game serving as a way for both teams to help with relief efforts for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is set to host Saint Mary’s College in a charity exhibition game on Friday, October 20th at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Proceeds from the game will go to Maui organizations — which will be named at a later date.

“Thoughts and prayers go a long way and if that’s all you can do, please send them.” UH head coach Eran Ganot told reporters. “Outside of that, we’ve also been thinking about what else can we do? And so it became clear that a charity exhibition game was something that could be an option, but we’re really proud and pleased to announce this initiative.”

Both teams were moved by the tragedy on the Valley isle and say they just want to do what they can to help.

“Hey, what can we do? Here’s what we can do.” Coach Ganot said. “So that’s why I know, yes, from a basketball standpoint, people have the top 25 game and all that, but right away, our guys were really excited because they feel like they can help and I think that’s where we’re all in the same boat right now.”

No word yet on tip off time and ticket information will be announced in the near future.

