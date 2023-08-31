Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case

Former President Trump's mug shot joins other famous ones. (CNN, ADOBESTOCK PHOTOS, UNIVERSAL NEWS REEL, THE WHITE HOUSE, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, KCAL,
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

That means he won’t have to show up for an arraignment hearing that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set for next week.

The decision to skip an in-person appearance averts the dramatic arraignments that have accompanied the three other criminal cases Trump faces, in which the former president has been forced amid tight security into a courtroom and entered “not guilty” pleas before crowds of spectators.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.

Several other people charged in the indictment had already waived arraignment in filings with the court, saving them a trip to the courthouse in downtown Atlanta. Trump previously traveled to Georgia on Aug. 24 to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, where he became the first former president to have a mug shot taken.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
Maui lawmaker to resign amid ethical questions about potential role in wildfire litigation
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash,...
Maui mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Department of Energy will be providing $95 million...
Biden announces $95M to ‘harden’ Hawaii’s power grid in wildfire’s wake

Latest News

HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as red flag warning remains in effect
Select Kauai powerlines will be de-energized due to red flag warning impacting state
Kauai utility to cut power to some customers amid red flag conditions
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk