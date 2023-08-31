Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After confusion with Maui message, tourism officials, businesses try to woo visitors back

File photo of visitors in the baggage claim at Kahului Airport.
File photo of visitors in the baggage claim at Kahului Airport.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Part of the initial reponse to the wildfires on Maui was to ask visitors to leave. But now, they’re not coming back.

They’re also canceling future plans, which businesses and tourism officials say will hurt the recovery efforts.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, there were just under 3,500 visitors a day to the Valley Isle so far this month, which is just half the number recorded in August 2022.

The loss is being felt not only on Maui, but around the rest of the state.

Air Maui Helicopters produced a YouTube video to let people know it’s safe to visit Maui.

“We normally fly three helicopters a day, about 25 to 30 flights a day with our pilots,” said Air Maui operations director Richard Olsten. “We’re doing one helicopter a day with one to two flights a day.”

Olsten said its seven pilots are each flying just one day a week, splitting the meager schedule. He said he’s also laid off his dispatchers as the cancellations mount.

“We’ve had cancellations on our tourists through the month of December,” he said. “Hundreds and hundreds cancelling because they don’t even think the island is going to be suitable.”

“Previous to the view, West Maui accounted for 15 percent of Hawaii’s tourism economy,” said Ilihia Gionson, public affairs officer for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“Just for a sense of scale, Waikiki accounts for about 35 percent.”

The HTA estimates the drop in tourists to Maui is costing $9 million per day in visitor spending, which has an economic ripple effect on the rest of the state.

“For example, if you had a restaurant in Lahaina, you might have ordered your tomatoes from Hawaii Island, you might have ordered other vegetables from Oahu, perhaps sweet potatoes from Molokai,” Gionson said.

They’re now trying to push the message that Maui is open for business.

Even Hollywood movie star Jason Momoa took to his Instagram to say so, but reminding visitors that West Maui is still off-limits.

“Now is an even more important time to come and be a part of our community. Yet, let Lahaina grieve,” Momoa said in an Instagram story.

“Our tours do not show any portion of Lahaina whatsoever,” said Olsten. “Passengers, even if they requested it, that’s not something that’s available.”

But Air Maui’s video shows the scenery of the rest of the Valley Isle, inviting visitors to return.

“They need to know that it’s okay, it’s okay to come,” said Gionson. “And by coming, you’re supporting Maui’s economy. You’re supporting Maui’s ability to recover.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths
HFD responding to hazmat situation at store in Ala Moana Center.
HFD responds to possible hazmat situation at a store in Ala Moana Center
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash,...
Maui mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
With Maui search near finished, authorities turn attention to clearing toxic debris

Latest News

HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as red flag warning remains in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
77-year-old Judy McCorkle served in the Peace Corps and for the United Nations before calling...
After the Maui fires, she learned the dangers of hotspots firsthand. Now she’s warning others
HFD
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Maili