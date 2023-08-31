Tokuda: FEMA running out of funds amid wildfire response is ‘absolutely not an option’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark is on Maui touring the devastation area — and meeting with impacted families.

Clark and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda addressed concerns Wednesday that FEMA’s funding is running out.

The FEMA Disaster Relief Fund is expected to take a significant hit in September, the end of the fiscal year. Tokuda said FEMA going unfunded “is absolutely not an option.”

“Disaster is continuing to strike across our country, it’s so critical that the billions and billions of dollars that we need to fund FEMA is put there.”

“We need to keep government running so that resources do not slow down here on Maui that we get the aid and support that we need,” said Tokuda.

Clark added: “Our job when we get back on Sept. 12 to make sure that that funding comes through, FEMA goes where disasters happen.”

