Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tim McGraw shares how he used to fool record executives early in his career

Tim McGraw shared a story about how he tricked record executives early in his career.
Tim McGraw shared a story about how he tricked record executives early in his career.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:52 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Tim McGraw has become a country music icon throughout his long-lasting career, and he might possibly owe some of this to clever tactics he pulled off in his early career.

During a recent Apple Music interview, McGraw shared an amusing story about how he would deceive record company executives.

“You’ll play a mix for somebody, like an executive, and they’ll go, ‘Y’know, this really sounds great, but I think if you tweaked it right here and you tweaked it right there, and you did a few little tweaks on the mix, it’d be really good,” McGraw said.

“And I’d go, ‘OK.’ So I’d go away. Couple days later I’d come back with the same mix, and say, ‘We tweaked it, took your suggestions.’ And I’ll play it, and they’d all go, ‘Hot damn. That’s exactly what it needed. Now it sounds great.’”

Obviously, McGraw’s tactics seem to have worked, considering that he has had a prominent music career for decades with no sign of stopping any time soon.

He recently released his latest album, Standing Room Only, along with a 2024 tour with Carly Pearce.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
Maui lawmaker to resign amid ethical questions about potential role in wildfire litigation
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash,...
Maui mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Department of Energy will be providing $95 million...
Biden announces $95M to ‘harden’ Hawaii’s power grid in wildfire’s wake

Latest News

Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for Maui wildfire victims
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
HOW TO WATCH: Daylong vigil planned to honor those lost in Lahaina disaster
Karen Collingsworth, an employee of the Starbucks at Marshall University, has faced some major...
Starbucks employee says she’s humbled by outpouring of love and donations for new car