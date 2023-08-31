Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Housing chief gets an earful on Maui amid concerns over emergency housing effort

The governor's housing chief got a cool reception on Maui, where there are suspicions that the push to build homes faster will trample environmental protections
By Daryl Huff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor’s housing chief didn’t get a warm welcome on Maui this week, with some resident complaining the state’s emergency housing initiative will cut out public input and trample environmental protections as the island seeks to rebuild.

State Housing Chief Nani Medeiros was on Maui to help facilitate both immediate emergency needs and build support for the governor’s emergency plan to speed up housing construction in general.

But first she had to deny she was here to lead a power grab for redevelopment of Lahaina.

Medeiros said Lahaina is off the table for her working group, which will certify projects for speedier construction. She also reassured the Maui County Council that the working group would respect the sensibilities of the island and environmental law, despite promises to cut red tape.

“The idea that this is Nani Medeiros, all alone, making all of these decisions and so much power, it’s absolutely not true,” she said.

Jason Economou, of the Realtor Association of Maui, was among those who raised concerns in council testimony. “We don’t need an unelected official rubber stamping things as our means of government,” he said. “That’s not what we were intended for. We have a charter for a reason.”

To deal with thousands of people displaced by the fires, Madeiros is urging owners of the more than 10,000 vacation rentals on Maui to make them available as rentals.

They could be paid for by federal aid or insurance, she said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
Maui lawmaker to resign amid ethical questions about potential role in wildfire litigation
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash,...
Maui mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
Maui mayor faces calls to resign as questions about county’s wildfire response grow
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk

Latest News

HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day as red flag warning remains in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
Lahaina, Hawaii, residents who are affected by deadly wildfire that devastated the community,...
PODCAST: Struggling to cope with the devastation in Lahaina? Here’s what you can do
Ezequiel Zayas
Man sentenced for brutally beating OCCC cellmate to death