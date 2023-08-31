Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Starbucks employee says she’s humbled by outpouring of love and donations for new car

A fundraiser to help a woman with car issues took on a life of its own.
By Tim Irr and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:01 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – One simple act of kindness has the potential to blossom into a movement.

Karen Collingsworth, an employee of the Starbucks at Marshall University, has faced some major car problems recently.

Her co-workers, who are also students, wanted to help, but no one could have predicted what would happen next.

Collingsworth, who said she was humbled and grateful, suffered a setback when her old car was broken into and trashed last week, with the catalytic converter even being cut out.

“We were like, ‘She really can’t be driving that car much longer. She needs something new.’ And somebody came up with the idea of a GoFundMe,” co-worker Jaiden Horn said, adding they only expected to raise about $5,000.

The donations rolled in, however, from people who know and love Collingsworth -- current students, students who had long since graduated, faculty and staff.

With nearly $40,000 and growing, it’s clear that Collingsworth really is someone special to many.

“She’s just like a mom to everyone and all the baristas here,” said co-worker Madelyn Witt.

“I just love the way she loves,” said co-worker Cassie Gray.

Some of the donations have even come from people who’ve never met Collingsworth and were simply moved by the story and all the wonderful comments.

But the majority of donations are from people who’ve personally been touched by her kindness.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
Maui lawmaker to resign amid ethical questions about potential role in wildfire litigation
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash,...
Maui mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Department of Energy will be providing $95 million...
Biden announces $95M to ‘harden’ Hawaii’s power grid in wildfire’s wake

Latest News

Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for Maui wildfire victims
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
HOW TO WATCH: Daylong vigil planned to honor those lost in Lahaina disaster