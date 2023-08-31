Parents, teachers call on DOE to provide a schooling solution in West Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of frustrated parents, teachers and students gathered Wednesday to map out next steps for getting displaced Maui kids back to class.

Many say they’re not satisfied with the Department of Education’s response to the crisis.

The West Maui wildfire displaced about 3,000 students, but only about 1,200 have been re-enrolled in public or private schools elsewhere. That means 1,700 aren’t attending class.

Many community members say they want a solution in West Maui.

While the Department of Education says they can’t return to schools in Lahaina because of the ongoing recovery operations, parents want the department to figure out a solution on the northwest side of the island, places like Kaanapali, Kahana, Napili, Honokowai, Kapalua.

“I’m not sending my student and he doesn’t want to go either to the other side,” said Leilani parent Leilani Keli’ikipi. “Our family has already been through two fires. 2018 was our first one. Nothing was done! Now this catastrophe. Nobody helped us. I want answers.”

Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said he heard residents “loud and clear” and will find an alternative site in West Maui. “But please give us some grace, we are really trying,” he said.

“We hear your concerns and we’ll do our best to move that forward.”

Teachers are also split. Some are ready to teach, but at least 60 public school teachers also lost their homes so many of them are still trying to figure out shelter, food, and clothes.

Some ideas for alternate sites included teaching in parks or even hotel ballrooms.

Hayashi said they are exploring all options.

