Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them

The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Universal Meditech Inc. is recalling several at-home tests, including pregnancy tests, due to potentially inaccurate results.

They include PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips, PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips and HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips.

The company said it distributed them without getting proper premarket clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

It said the tests involved in the recall were manufactured between March 2021 and November of last year.

Meditech also is recalling other tests because it’s going out of business.

The full list of recall items is on the FDA website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
Maui lawmaker to resign amid ethical questions about potential role in wildfire litigation
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash,...
Maui mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Department of Energy will be providing $95 million...
Biden announces $95M to ‘harden’ Hawaii’s power grid in wildfire’s wake

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and seeks to sever his case from others
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi...
21-pound mahi mahi caught off West Coast, breaking state record
According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were...
Teacher robbed at knifepoint at school, locked in gym closet, police say