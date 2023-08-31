Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man sentenced for brutally beating OCCC cellmate to death

Ezequiel Zayas
Ezequiel Zayas(Hawaii Attorney General's Office)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who killed his Oahu Community Correctional Center cellmate was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Ezequiel Zayas received a 40-year prison sentence.

Zayas was convicted of beating to death 62-year-old Vance Grace in a COVID quarantine cell exactly three years ago. A guard witnessed him stomping on Grace’s head.

Zayas’ 40-year sentence also includes time for three other convictions of burglary and assault.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
Maui lawmaker to resign amid ethical questions about potential role in wildfire litigation
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash,...
Maui mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
Maui mayor faces calls to resign as questions about county’s wildfire response grow
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Housing chief gets an earful on Maui amid concerns over emergency housing effort
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day as red flag warning remains in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
Lahaina, Hawaii, residents who are affected by deadly wildfire that devastated the community,...
PODCAST: Struggling to cope with the devastation in Lahaina? Here’s what you can do