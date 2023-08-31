Man sentenced for brutally beating OCCC cellmate to death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who killed his Oahu Community Correctional Center cellmate was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Ezequiel Zayas received a 40-year prison sentence.

Zayas was convicted of beating to death 62-year-old Vance Grace in a COVID quarantine cell exactly three years ago. A guard witnessed him stomping on Grace’s head.

Zayas’ 40-year sentence also includes time for three other convictions of burglary and assault.

