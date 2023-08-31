Kauai utility to cut power to some customers amid red flag conditions

KOKEE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Select power lines on Kauai will be de-energized due to red flag warning currently impacting leeward parts of the islands, according to Kauai Island Utility Cooperative.

KIUC will be taking the following actions Wednesday evening after 6 p.m.:

The electrical line serving Kokee will be de-energized. KICU says 100 members receiving power in Kokee and Makaha Ridge will be impacted.

The electrical line serving the Mahaulepu area will also be de-energized — impacting a small number of members, and they have been contacted directly.

Electrical circuits serving Port Allen to Mana will be set to not automatically re-close.

KIUC troubleshooters will be patrolling leeward areas; additional actions may be taken if warranted.

Power will likely not be restored to the impacted areas until after the red flag warning is rescinded and KIUC crews have inspected the lines to ensure they can be safely re-energized.

KIUC anticipates these actions will remain in effect until the red flag warning period ends, which is estimated at 6 p.m. Aug 31.

