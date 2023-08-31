HNN issues First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as red flag warning remains in effect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday amid heightened wildfire risk.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward parts of the state.

Dry fuels combined with strong and gusty trade winds and low humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the timeline we’re following:

red flag warning has been issued by NWS and will remain in effect for all leeward areas of the islands as low humidity and gusty trades drive up risk of fires.

Select power lines on Kauai will be de-energized due to red flag warning currently impacting leeward parts of the islands, according to Kauai Island Utility Cooperative.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS:

Trade winds will be between 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The strongest wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain.

THINGS TO AVOID:

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.

High winds can contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.

