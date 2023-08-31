First Alert Forecast: Red Flag Warning posted as breezy winds with mostly dry conditions persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Red Flag Warning is posted until this evening. Breezy to locally windy trades will persist through Thursday with mostly dry conditions. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of Maui County and the Big Island through 6 PM Thursday. The trades will ease slightly Thursday night with a few more showers expected as some moisture works in from the east. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are then expected Friday through Saturday, with fairly typical trade wind weather with showers favoring windward slopes and coasts expected through early Saturday, before drier conditions build back in by Saturday afternoon. Light and variable winds are expected early next week, with land and sea breezes common statewide.

Surf on east shores will remain elevated due to the breezy winds. A significant south swell is due early next week around Tuesday, wave heights could reach advisory levels. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend.

