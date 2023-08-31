Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Red Flag Warning posted as breezy winds with mostly dry conditions persist

First Alert Forecast: Red Flag Warning posted as breezy winds with mostly dry conditions persist
First Alert Forecast: Red Flag Warning posted as breezy winds with mostly dry conditions persist(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Red Flag Warning is posted until this evening. Breezy to locally windy trades will persist through Thursday with mostly dry conditions. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of Maui County and the Big Island through 6 PM Thursday. The trades will ease slightly Thursday night with a few more showers expected as some moisture works in from the east. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are then expected Friday through Saturday, with fairly typical trade wind weather with showers favoring windward slopes and coasts expected through early Saturday, before drier conditions build back in by Saturday afternoon. Light and variable winds are expected early next week, with land and sea breezes common statewide.

Surf on east shores will remain elevated due to the breezy winds. A significant south swell is due early next week around Tuesday, wave heights could reach advisory levels. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran
Maui lawmaker to resign amid ethical questions about potential role in wildfire litigation
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Three weeks after a wall of fire claimed at least 115 lives and turned historic Lahaina to ash,...
Maui mayor ‘not sure’ who was in charge at emergency management center as Lahaina burned
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Department of Energy will be providing $95 million...
Biden announces $95M to ‘harden’ Hawaii’s power grid in wildfire’s wake

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
Hawaii News Now is issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday amid heightened wildfire risk.
HNN issues First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as red flag warning remains in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands as...
Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas as low humidity, gusty trades drive up fire risk
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday night into Thursday with high fire danger