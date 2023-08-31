Firefighters respond to brush fire in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a brush fire in Maili Wednesday evening.

HFD officials say the fire occurred at the south end of Maili Beach Park.

HFD officials said they received a call around 6 p.m. for a brush fire near 87-720 Farrington Highway.

Authorities say 11 units were dispatched and arrived to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

According to officials, the fire was reported to be 80% contained by 7 p.m.

