Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in an alleged attack that sparked heavy police presence in Waikiki.
Officers responded to Lauiniu Street just after 4 p.m.
EMS says they transported the woman to the hospital after she was apparently assaulted.
Police have not released any details about the incident, including if a suspect was arrested.
We’ve reached out for details but have not received a response.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.