Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault

Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
Heavy police presence in Waikiki amid assault investigation
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in an alleged attack that sparked heavy police presence in Waikiki.

Officers responded to Lauiniu Street just after 4 p.m.

EMS says they transported the woman to the hospital after she was apparently assaulted.

Police have not released any details about the incident, including if a suspect was arrested.

We’ve reached out for details but have not received a response.

This story may be updated.

