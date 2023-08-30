Woman, 25, seriously injured in Waikiki after alleged assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in an alleged attack that sparked heavy police presence in Waikiki.

Officers responded to Lauiniu Street just after 4 p.m.

EMS says they transported the woman to the hospital after she was apparently assaulted.

Police have not released any details about the incident, including if a suspect was arrested.

We’ve reached out for details but have not received a response.

This story may be updated.

